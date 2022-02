Slow Pace Knitting Space | Ep 15 - Knits For Kids to Play With

Hey, welcome to my channel!

I'm Michelle Matthews, a Canadian knitter & designer.

Today I talk about some of the things I've been knitting for my kids - a lacy pink dress for my daughter's doll and a classic treasure pouch for my son.

I also share some of my newly acquired yarn, stashbusting resolutions, and the (slow) progress on my new design.

Thanks for watching!