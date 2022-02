Cat Caught Stealing Owner's Underwear

Rumble-Cats & Kittens — These kittens are experiencing joy for the first time.

They have just arrived at their rescue sanctuary and their bellies are full.

These kittens are having a wonderful time playing with their new toys at the Black Dog Farm and Rescue.

They are in the best possible place they could be, but this might have been a narrow escape for these tiny creatures.

To see them so carefree, chasing their tails and their ball is enough to warm the heart.