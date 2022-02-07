LIVE: Choosing the Light over Darkness

I come to you with mixed emotions tonight.
As our world continues to desend into both darkness, I can't help but notice the light.
Discussing those heroic #CanadianTruckers & the #FreedomConvoy in tonight's abbreviated program.
I come to you with mixed emotions tonight.
As our world continues to desend into both darkness, I can't help but notice the light.
Discussing those heroic #CanadianTruckers & the #FreedomConvoy in tonight's abbreviated program.
Please Consider Helping Fund The ZionTruth Project. We Are Now Dedicating All Of Our Time And Resources To Expose The Darkness And..
Please Consider Helping Fund The ZionTruth Project. We Are Now Dedicating All Of Our Time And Resources To Expose The Darkness And..