Stellantis Spotlight February 4, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending February 4, 2022, include eight vehicles from the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep® brands receive Car and Driver Editors’ Choice honors, Dodge brand announces Operation 25//8 winners and Mexico opens its first space exclusively dedicated to the Jeep brand.