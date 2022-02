Covid-19 update: India reports less than 1 lakh cases since January 6th | Oneindia News

India reports 83,876 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 895 deaths.

Delhi reopened physical classes in hybrid mode as cases declined in the national capital and a 9th vaccine received emergency use approval in India.

#Covid19update #IndiaCoronaUpdate #IndiaCoronavirus