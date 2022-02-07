Pope Francis teaches HERESY: Pope Pius XII condemned the heresy of Francis

Pope Francis on Feb 2 2022, taught, "that in Christ no one can ever truly separate us from those we love because the bond is an existential bond, a strong bond that is in our very nature...who have denied the faith, who are apostates." Pope Pius XII taught the exact opposite when he wrote of those: "who have not been so unfortunate as to separate themselves from the unity of the Body, or been excluded by legitimate authority for grave faults committed....as does schism or heresy or apostasy." Pope Francis is condemned by Pope Pius XII.

Only one can be right on this matter.

It is Pius XII.

Dr. Taylor Marshall reads the texts.

You decide.