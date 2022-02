Gallium Nitride Audio Power Amplifiers

Our new mini GaN 5 audio power amplifier is one of the best values in high-end audio.

You can spend more money, but you won't get better performance.

This little amp is a powerhouse with 200W RMS per channel into 8 ohms with THD+N at 0.006%.

Add a flat Frequency response and this amp will put out exactly what's put into it.

The rest is up to your speakers!

