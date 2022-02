John MacArthur - Such Were Some Of You

God rules the government of canada and other countries.

On January 7th canada introduced a bill threatening anyone who tries to convert a homosexual or transvestite transgender or any child that wants to be gay or lesbian from sinner to repentance.

This goes in flat denial of our biblical rights as people of God and who stand for the truth of Gods TRUE word.

It goes against the very fiber of God’s love.

Here’s a summary of what the bill is: