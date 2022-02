PM's new communications chief arrives for first day at work

Boris Johnson's newly appointed director of communications Guto Harri arrives at 10 Downing Street for his first day at work.

Mr Harri tells reporters he is delivering "healthy snacks and mineral water" when asked by a reporter what his first task will be.

Report by Blairm.

