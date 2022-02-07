Jody 1, Cancel Culture 0 as the Serin Jameson/Star Trek Shitposting Fight Ends - Jody Bruchon

I've completely defeated one false DMCA claim and two false Australian defamation claims, plus the group has lost interest in me.

I have won.

I warned Serin Jameson not to mess with me.

I even tried to make an offer to resolve things.

Serin is free to ignore me, but the consequences are forever.

Also, Kirsty Walker is perhaps the bigger provocateur here, leading Serin to making legally groundless claims that could put Serin at serious liability under both Australian law and United States law.

Of course, Serin didn't have to make the claims.