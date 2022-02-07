Feb 2022: When Shadows Come Dancing The Living Light & Divine Awareness Usher In The Great Awakening

Part 1 of this 2-Part Video Series is an Energy Update for February 2022+ from The Arcturian Collective.

It offers a bigger picture lens to empower humanity to more clearly and successfully navigate the profound shifts in human consciousness that are happening in our daily lives.

In this transmission, key themes include Releasing False Stories, Adams & Eves Rising, Revelations, & Integrations.

The Guides spotlight how when shadows come dancing, the Living Light & Divine Awareness usher in The Great Awakening ever deeper for us all!

This is a powerful transmission for February 2022 ~ inviting us to really consider the false stories and contracts we have accepted, embraced, and empowered through the biblical serpent's manipulations .

And to release them.

As we rise in this way, we make room for our Divine Avatars and the Brave Epic Heroes inside us to emerge and shine in the Great 5D+ Garden of Eden.

It Is Time!

Thank you for joining me and please share with others who might resonate and benefit from these insights.