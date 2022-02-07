Ottawa declares state of emergency over anti-vax truck protest..!!!

State of Emergency declared in Ottawa as truckers protest escalates | Oneindia News
The mayor of the Canadian capital Ottawa imposed a state of national emergency amid the truckers protest on Sunday, February 6th...
The mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency to help deal with an unprecedented 10-day occupation by protesting truckers..
'[This] reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations'