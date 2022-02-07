YOUNG PLATO Movie

YOUNG PLATO Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: YOUNG PLATO is a heartfelt observation of one Belfast headmaster’s mission to make a difference in the lives of his young students who live in post-conflict Belfast’s Ardoyne, that has for generations been plagued by poverty, drugs and guns.

Directed by IFTA-Nominee Neasa Ní Chianáín (Frank Ned & Busy Lizzie, Fairytale of Kathmandu) and Declan McGrath (Lomax in Éirinn, Stephen: My Fight For Life) and produced by BAFTA winner David Rane (School Life, In Loco Parentis).

By introducing philosophical debates into the classroom, fun-loving teacher Kevin McArevey encourages a generation of marginalised, working-class boys to express themselves and their emotions and hope for a better future.