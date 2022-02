Labour: It is in national interest for Boris Johnson to resign

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says "it's in the national interest that Boris Johnson resigns", accusing the prime minister of "lying and deceiving" and being focussed on "saving his own skin" instead of governing.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn