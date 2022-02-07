Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre announces he is running for Prime Minister of #Canada to "replace Trudeau and restore freedom." 1984 is sitting right there on his bookshelf, but no word about the mandates.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre announces he is running for Prime Minister of #Canada to "replace Trudeau and restore freedom." 1984 is sitting right there on his bookshelf, but no word about the mandates.
Trudeau has got to go!
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre has launched his bid for the party's leadership by declaring he's running to be the next prime..