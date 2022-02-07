THE WAR WITHIN by Dr. Michael H Yeager

He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith….
To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life….
He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death….
To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the hidden manna and will give him a white stone and in the stone a new name written….
He that overcometh and keepeth My works until the end, to him will I give power over the nations….
He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment and I will not blot out his name out of the Book of Life….
Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of My God and I will write upon him the name of My God….
To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with Me in My throne….
Now here comes the key to the entire passage: “Even as I also overcame.