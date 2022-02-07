I Am On Joe Rogan's Side & His Honest Confessions Are Why
I Am On Joe Rogan's Side & His Honest Confessions Are Why

WAY back in the day before social media, we never knew what would be twisted and reversed to bully us.

When you have honest conversations, and were making a point, now that is ammunition.

It&apos;s very sad.

And wrong.

He&apos;s a nice guy