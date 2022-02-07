The Necromancer Movie

The Necromancer Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Retreating from the violent Napoleonic War, a group of British soldiers make their way through the Black Forest in Germany, unaware of what new terror is awaiting them.

Each has been through their own personal hell and the deeper they walk into the forest, the more broken their souls become.

What evil magic will begin to pick at their insecurities and pull at their hopes and dreams?

Who will be the first to flee?

The first to kill?

The first to break?

Release Date: 02/01/2022 Directed by: Stuart Brennan Cast: Marcus Macleod, Stuart Brennan, Mark Paul Wake, Austin Caley, Charlie Morgan, Sarina Taylor, Victoria Morrison