Shame Movie (1988) - Deborra-Lee Furness, Simone Buchanan, Tony Barry

Shame Movie (1988) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A stranger, Asta Cadell (Deborra-Lee Furness, Jindabyne) limps into an outback town on a crippled motorcycle.

Trapped while she waits for repairs, Asta stays at the garage of Tim Curtis (Tony Barry, Australia).

The outsider soon discovers that Tim's young daughter Lizzie (Simone Buchanan, My Brilliant Career) is the latest victim of the local sport: gang rape.

Some women are intimidated, others make excuses and the law looks the other way – but nothing ever changes.

Attacked herself, Asta is drawn into the struggle of the town's women for safety and dignity.

Emboldened by her, Lizzie lays charges and all hell breaks loose.

The women rise up, but resistance is never that easy or that simple.

Director: Steve Jodrell Cast: Deborra-Lee Furness, Tony Barry, Simone Buchanan