Three Dollars Movie

Three Dollars Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The epic story of an ordinary man.

Eddie and Tanya fell in love over a turntable spinning Joy Division.

They survived their twenties - and the eighties - and now Eddie is 38 with a wife, a child, a mortgage and three dollars to his name.

Three Dollars is the story of a good man in bad times and his resilience in the face of circumstances that could break him.

As Eddie discovers, it's amazing how far a little change will get you.

From Elliot Perlman’s best-selling novel and director Robert Connolly (The Bank) comes a heart-wrenching, poignant and humorous modern fable.

Featuring a unique ensemble - David Wenham (Lord of the Rings, The Boys, Gettin' Square), Frances O'Connor (AI: Artificial Intelligence, Mansfield Park, Kiss or Kill), Sarah Wynter (24, Sex and the City, The 6th Day) and introducing Joanna Hunt-Prokhovnik - Three Dollars asks the question: how much is your life worth?