Freedom Convoy 2022 Updates February 7th. Tons of Great Information

Every Death Matters.

Unexcusable.

Was Predicted.

Vaccinations Must STOP Now.

Mandates must lift Now.

Surgeons, Doctors, Scientists Speak.

Canada Epicenter in how things are changing, are run.

Law, Media Changing.

Stand Your Ground Hold the Line.

This is about our Very Existence.

Dedicated Focused individuals.

There are no ruffled feathers.

Peaceful Demonstration.

We have complied.

Supplies Seized by Ottawa Police.

Aggressive Show of Force, tactical gear and Snipers.

Drastic show of force, of which does nothing to stop or even slow the Freedom Convoy 2022 Movement.

- Share this with everyone as soon as possible!

This is what the media isn’t going to show you.