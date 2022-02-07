Facebook censoring CDC revised cases of "covid" down to only 9K (2020)

This comes to show that Facebook back in 2020 was censoring CDC's revised cases proving that businesses were shutting down all for a phony and false virus.

Essentially THE COMMON FLU.

This still proves what's going on currently in this game because people were complying by bending down and taking it (staying home, shutting down businesses, getting the coof shot and wearing face diapers) and take a look at where it's got us in two years in 2022.

Slaps mandates and people demanding for other people to get slapped whether they like it or not, basically violating human rights and attempts of unconstitutional activity... many attempts which have failed, but more to come if We The People/We The Patriots don't take action.