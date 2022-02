Save Texas Rally with United Airlines Pilot Captain Laura Cox

Demonstrators from across the state represented different organizations and private citizens descended on Austin Texas on Saturday 05 Feb 2022 to protest against compulsory jabs, critical race theory, illegal immigration and other issues they feel are undermining society in Texas.

Widely recognized as a so-called "red state" or bastion of conservatism, Texas nonetheless appears to be failing to adequately address issues critical to many Texans.