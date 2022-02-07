SC orders Noida Supertech twin towers' demolition to start in 2 weeks | Oneindia News

Today, the Supreme Court said that demolition of the illegally raised twin 40-storied towers of real estate developer Supertech in Noida will begin in two weeks.
#SC #Supertech #NoidaTwinTowers
Today, the Supreme Court said that demolition of the illegally raised twin 40-storied towers of real estate developer Supertech in Noida will begin in two weeks.
#SC #Supertech #NoidaTwinTowers
Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant also directed the Noida CEO to convene a meeting within 72 hours for all agencies..