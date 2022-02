10 Dog Top Prices in the World 2022 , The 20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds in the World

Native to China and Nepal, the Tibetan Mastiff is an ancient breed that was developed to guard flocks and households against wolves and leopards.

Tibetan Mastiffs are also among the largest dog breeds in the world, with males weighing up to 160 pounds.

The Czechoslovakian Wolfdog came about in 1955 when working line German Shepherds were crossed with Carpathian wolves.

The aim was to create a breed with the intelligence of the German Shepherd and the pack mentality and stamina of wolves.