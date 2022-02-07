Do You Have a Quest for Fire? Why not?

Get a quest for a fire.

It’s either that or succumb to living life with troubles and doubts.

Where do you want to be?

Become a Prometheus and effort to change the world.

I speak about the movie Quest for Fire and speak on questing.

It is probably one of the funniest movies I recall seeing within the last 30 years.

It’s not a comedy though it has comedic moments.

The 1981 movie Quest for Fire is based off the 1911 Belgian novel by J.H.Rosny and is supposed to take place some 80,000 years in the past.