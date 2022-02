Starmer: Police clearing shows contrast with No 10 Partygate

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the police decision to clear him following allegations that he broke lockdown rules when drinking a beer in an office shows the "contrast" with 10 Downing Street and the Partygate claims. Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn