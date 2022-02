How we're reducing the climate impact of electronics | Tim Dunn

The seemingly mundane electronics you use every day -- your stove, dishwasher, TV and much more -- have a cumulative effect on the climate, says Best Buy's director of environmental affairs Tim Dunn.

He shares how the company is helping people reduce their carbon impact through energy-efficient products, considering the full lifecycle of everything they sell and designing for circularity -- as well as their commitment to get to net-zero by 2040.