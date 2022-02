Freedom Convoy ADDRESS TO THE NATION - Feb.6, 2022 "State of Emergency Update"

Freedom Convoy Leadership Update - Address to the Nation 7:00pm February 6, 2020.

Ottawa Mayor declared a state of emergency.

How Ottawa Police taking the convoy fuel and occupying the convoy tents does not impact the Freedom Convoy logistics.

#irnieracingnews #freedomconvoyupdate #freedomconvoyaddresstothenation