Pastor Peter J. Peters - "A Firedrill"

Peter 2 3:7 repentance.

You need to be looking for the new heavens and the new earth.

Look forward to going.

The attitude determinants the altiritude revelations 22:20.

I am coming quickly.

Amen come lord Jesus.

2nd peter chapter 3.

Verse 14.

Art bell.

If we find ourselves full of anxiety there is something wrong.

Be is able to deliver thee song.

Our God is able to do anything.

Miss of a large meteorite hit a house in England.

2 comets may 6th and may 11th 7 years after the last comets.

Matthew 24:42 jeff Foxworthy you know if you're a Christian when Dr Ruth has been called into your church.

When you go to church on Wednesday night for rapture practice.

Luke 21:29 mark 4:16 Luke 8:14 Matthew 6:31-34.

Revelations 7:3 revealtion 9:4 ezekial 9:4 Yellowstone raised 200 feet in height.

Professor James mcanny cornel University jesus said watch and pray.

Nasa $15billion per year budget.

What is it to be watching for?

Matthew 27:51.

1st thesolonians 4:13 revelations 19:11 Daniel 5:5 take your cares of the world I care about the kingdom.

Exodus 12.

Have a time to take time to pray.

Take communion.

April 2nd 2004 at noon.

Pastor Applegate 8pm that evening communion.

Trimming- to put in order.

1st Corinthians 5:1-8 Matthew 16:11-12