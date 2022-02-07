How the Passion Behind Ontario's Highway of Heroes Helped Adopt Canada's Freedom Trucker Revolution

With no disrespect to our fallen soldiers, but after what has happened in the last two weeks here in Canada I must now include Canada's truckers as part of Canada's Highway of Heroes.

Today we have witnessed another huge non-violent protest in Ottawa and my hometown Toronto has had a wonderful, patriotic non-violent protest as well.

As much as the Legacy Media as played the truckers for a bunch of racist yahoos, to many Canadians they are the new Heroes.

Justin Trudeau cannot ignore these trucker protesters as 'fringe' anymore.

God Bless.