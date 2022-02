Johnson-Sunak ‘tension’ blamed for delaying NHS backlog plan

Sajid Javid has denied claims the Treasury held up plans to tackle the NHS backlog.

Details of the NHS England scheme were due to be published on Monday, but reports say it has been put on hold due to mounting tensions between the Chancellor and Prime Minister.

Report by Burnsla.

