Russian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' White House

Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday
Watch VideoInternational efforts to defuse the standoff over Ukraine intensified Monday, with French President Emmanuel Macron..
The IMF warned Tuesday that the Russian–Ukraine conflict could cause higher energy costs and lingering inflation. The White House..