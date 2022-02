Ofcom chief can see 'real value' in Netflix regulation

In an exclusive interview with Channel 4 News, Chief Executive of Ofcom, Dame Melanie Dawes says there would be "real value" in the media and telecoms watchdog regulating Netflix.

Her comments come as the streaming service is under fire for screening a Jimmy Carr special in which the comedian made a joke about the Holocaust.

Report by Blairm.

