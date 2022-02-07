Senior Labour MP blames PM after Starmer incident

Chair of the standards committee Chris Bryant tells Channel 4 News Boris Johnson's "despicable" comments that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was in charge of the CPS put the Labour leader in danger.

Earlier the opposition leader had to be bundled into a police car to escape protesters, some accusing him of "protecting paedophiles" in reference to the Savile slur.

Report by Blairm.

