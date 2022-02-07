200 - The Lies of the Voter Rights Bill

"Lies and not truth prevail in the land" (Jeremiah 9:3), especially when it comes to this Democrat Voting Rights Bill.

After giving many political examples of the "hypocrisy of lairs (2 Timothy 4:2), I explain the poison in the Bill.

It is not about voter rights; we already have the 1965 Voter Rights Act!

This bill is a Federal/Deep State power grab to overturn the election reform laws that have been passed recently by Republican State Legislatures.

Democrats saw in the 2020 election that the Covid-19 emergency mail-in-ballot allowances won them the election, and they want to keep it that way.

The lie is the Democrats covering the true intent of the law with accusations of racism.