Part 5 (of 7) Proposal to fellow Veterans for an elegant wrongful death class-action lawsuit

The pitch begins.

A former USASOC vet likely dying from COVID-19 has an idea for a mother-of-all class action lawsuits, explaining why he thinks it’s doable, what it might be parlayed into (look out social & mainstream media), & slight background perspective on near-death in USASOC vs “dying now.” TRICARE’s Monoclonal Antibiody therapy policy clearly placed this veteran in the “eligible for treatment”category.

Despite this, after days of haggling with reticent and misinformed administrators, this retiree’s Military treatment facility (MTF) told him to pound sand as his eligibility window eroded.

He is a retired Army Sergeant First Class who served just under 15 years, medically retired due to injuries sustained on his final combat tour.

Some language and much labored breathing makes for a long view.

Some humor, deadly serious.