The IRS Might Ask You To Send Them a Selfie

NPR reports the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be using photography to determine the identities of some Americans this tax season.

The IRS already knows a lot about the citizens of the United States.

The agency has access to our gross income, how much we owe in taxes, our Social Security number and where we live.

Should the IRS have our photo on file as well?.

Some experts believe asking for a photo is an example of federal overreach.

The consequences of not agreeing to give up a photo of yourself, which is then stored in a corporate database, , Emily Tucker, director of the Center on Privacy and Technology Georgetown Law School, via NPR.

... which is protected only by that corporation's own easily changeable privacy policies.., Emily Tucker, director of the Center on Privacy and Technology Georgetown Law School, via NPR.

It's important to note not all taxpayers must submit a photo of themselves to the IRS.

According to NPR, the tax agency will only require photo identification for those who wish to receive certain sensitive information.

Compounding the fears of many, the IRS says it has already outsourced the identity verification process to private contractor ID.Me