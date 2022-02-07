Real Madrid Receive New AUDI Cars

The first-team football squad have received their NEW AUDI cars.
Players and coach each posed before climbing into their new vehicles.
The sponsorship deal between Audi and Real Madrid began back in 2003
The first-team football squad have received their NEW AUDI cars.
Players and coach each posed before climbing into their new vehicles.
The sponsorship deal between Audi and Real Madrid began back in 2003
We take a look at some of the best new electric cars that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
It's..