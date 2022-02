Amir Locke Family Attorney: Minneapolis Police Department Has A “Credibility Problem”

A pre-dawn “no-knock” raid in Minneapolis left 22-year-old Amir Locke dead.

Now, his family is demanding answers.

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Locke family attorney, Antonio Romanucci, about what accountability looks like and his lack of faith in the Minneapolis Police Department.