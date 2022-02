These Brave Doctors are Upholding Their Hippocratic Oath & Putting Patients—Not Profits—First

These brave doctors are rising to the highest ideals of the Hippocratic Oath they took to save the lives of the patients who come into their care.

These are the truest heroes of this ruthless pandemic.

They have chosen to #followthescience and save lives—and have refused to be party to the corruption that is endemic among the world’s health authorities.

There are more brave doctors out there.

If you are a such a physician, we want to hear your story.

Write to us at support@flccc.net.