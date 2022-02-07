How you can Help the Truckers. Kash Patel with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian talks to former Chief of Staff for the Secretary of Defense Kash Patel about GoFundMe&apos;s theft of the funds donated to the Canadian truckers, and how his new payment processor, Paytriots.us, will fight for censorship-free fundraising.