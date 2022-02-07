Queen and Commander in Chief of Canada

Queen of Canada Romana Didulo was an Alliance White Hat Military appointed queen who’s job is to help free and restore peace and prosperity to Canadians.

On Feb.

5 Didulo authorized US and Global allied Forces to enter Canada and arrest anyone enforcing unlawful Covid Mandates.

Didulo claimed that Justin Trudeau was no longer in Canada, the Canadian Corporation (under the now-defunct US Inc.) had been dissolved and the Kingdom of Canada is open for business without Covid Mandates: No Vaccines, Social Distancing, Quarantine, PCR Tests and all Borders open without Covid restrictions.