Meta Threatens To Shut Down Facebook and Instagram in the EU

CNBC reports that Europe has been warned by Meta that it might lose access to Facebook and Instagram if the company is not allowed access to user data.

On February 3, Meta issued the warning alongside the company's annual report.

In Europe, regulators have proposed new legislation that would change how EU citizens' data can be transferred across the Atlantic.

If a new transatlantic data transfer framework is not adopted and we are unable to continue to rely on SCCs (standard contractual clauses) or rely upon other alternative means of data transfers from Europe to the United States, , Facebook, annual report, via CNBC.

... we will likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe, Facebook, annual report, via CNBC.

CNBC reports that lawmakers in the EU have responded to Meta's apparent threat.

On Twitter, European lawmaker Axel Voss said that Meta , “leaving the EU would be their loss.”.

Meta cannot just blackmail the EU into giving up its data protection standards, Axel Voss, German lawyer and politician, via Twitter.

In July of 2020, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens' privacy is not adequately protected under the current data transfer standard.

The court determined that EU citizens have no effective way to challenge or avoid surveillance by the American government.