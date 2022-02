Is Mark Zuckerberg Jen Saki? I say yes. What say you?

Incredible!

Zuckerberg looks just like Jen Saki!

You know how these transgender demoncrats roll.

Check out this face comparison and see if you don't agree with me that it is a PERFECT match!

Exactly how much have these bastards fooled us over the years?

We had a dude dressed up as our supposed first lady for 8 years now this!

Unfucking believable!

We have got to stop the devil mocking us!

Wake up America, we are being played for fools.