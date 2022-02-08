MZTV 464 - 06/30/2020: Spirit Airlines Vs The Spirit of God

In this video, I tell you not only how to beat Spirit airlines (and any airlines) in the wearing of the stupid mask department, but also how to beat the false teaching that not all is out of God.

Included in this video is a verse specifically stating that God Himself made it difficult for humans to perceive His control, so that He may eventually enlighten them with the knowledge of it, through the revelation of the Scriptures.

Also, meet Jason and Jessica who are heralding the Word of God in defense of the truth that "all is out of, through and into God" (Romans 11:36).