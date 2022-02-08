Study Finds Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency and Severe Illness From COVID

Business Insider reports that a new study out of Israel suggests that having sufficient levels of vitamin D may significantly reduce the chances of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

The study was published in the research journal PLOS One, on February 3.

According to scientists, about half of people who were vitamin D deficient prior to contracting COVID-19 developed severe illness.

Comparatively, less than 10% of people with sufficient levels of the vitamin experienced severe symptoms. .

According to the study's authors, this is the first study to look into vitamin D levels in people prior to contracting COVID-19.

We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in vitamin D compared to when you're not, Dr. Amiel Dror, a study author and physician at the Galilee Medical Center, via 'The Times of Israel'.

According to Dror, sufficient levels of vitamin D helped to boost the immune system's ability to combat viruses that attack the respiratory system.

Business Insider cautions that the study doesn't prove that vitamin D offers protection from COVID and is not a replacement for vaccination.

The study's authors caution that vitamin D is "one piece of a complex puzzle.".

"," they said.

Our study warrants further studies investigating if and when vitamin D supplementation among vitamin D deficient individuals in the community impacts the outcome of an eventual COVID-19 episode, Dr. Amiel Dror, a study author and physician at the Galilee Medical Center, via 'The Times of Israel'