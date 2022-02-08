Isaiah Meanderings (37): Ch 43 - 44:20 God Sincerely Has Never Walked Away. Never Abandoned You.
God continues to speak to Israel in the midst of Exile.

I alone am the only living God.

All other gods have no capacity to save.

I stand by my relationship with you Israel.

God is confident as the one true God.

All other gods come from human imagination.

Humans come from God&apos;s own imagination.

There is no comparison in these two different origins.

A God who created and chose.

A people who grope, and create that which can not walk on its own, let alone save.

God&apos;s fierce identification with Israel, a people he has created puts the created gods of Babylon to shame.

This is God&apos;s premiere argument to a doubting people.

It is an argument fully capable of standing true.