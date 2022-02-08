Isaiah Meanderings (37): Ch 43 - 44:20 God Sincerely Has Never Walked Away. Never Abandoned You.

God continues to speak to Israel in the midst of Exile.

I alone am the only living God.

All other gods have no capacity to save.

I stand by my relationship with you Israel.

God is confident as the one true God.

All other gods come from human imagination.

Humans come from God's own imagination.

There is no comparison in these two different origins.

A God who created and chose.

A people who grope, and create that which can not walk on its own, let alone save.

God's fierce identification with Israel, a people he has created puts the created gods of Babylon to shame.

This is God's premiere argument to a doubting people.

It is an argument fully capable of standing true.