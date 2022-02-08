Ottawa’s “State of Emergency” Follows ARSON FALSE FLAG & SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST CANADIAN TRUCKERS!!!

Police in Ottawa are now going “on the offensive” in an attempt to end the freedom convoy trucker protest after Mayor Jim Watson declaired a state of emergency describing the situation in the nation's capital as the "the most serious emergency our city has ever faced." The heavy handed response comes after reports that “trucker protesters” attempted to set fire to an Ottawa apartment building.

Meanwhile nearly simultaneously an antisemitism hoax was launched by the “Anti-Hate Network” to smear Canadian truckers but thankfully the fake news was exposed before it could do much damage to the minds of the masses.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while exposing these false flag events for what they really are!