Fighting for Medical Freedom When Hospitalized With Covid | Perspectives 2022 Ep 2 | Know and Grow

What should you know before going to the hospital with covid?

What if you are already there?

Can you ask for an alternative treatment of your choice?

Can your doctor come in to administer a treatment for you?

Do you have to take Remdesivir or be put on a ventilator?

Can you simply check out of the hospital and go home or somewhere else for help?

Can your loved one make decisions for you if you cannot make decisions for yourself?

This video features a covid hospitalization guide by lawyer Jeff Childers.